Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Fundsmith LLP’s Largest Position

Fundsmith LLP decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,972,921 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 217,608 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 10.6% of Fundsmith LLP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Fundsmith LLP owned 0.16% of Microsoft worth $1,888,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $200.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.94. The stock has a market cap of $1,519.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $203.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

