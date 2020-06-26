LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 78.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,596,000 after purchasing an additional 39,113 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 952.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Sidoti decreased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $32.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $510.55 million, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.56. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $38.64.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

