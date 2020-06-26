Wellington Management Group LLP Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,635 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.07% of Cirrus Logic worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $80,559,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 911,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,099,000 after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 669,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after acquiring an additional 123,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,823,000 after acquiring an additional 77,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRUS shares. Bank of America raised Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.11.

In other Cirrus Logic news, President John Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 12,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,736.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,648 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,155. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.23 and a 52 week high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $279.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

