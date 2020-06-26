Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 18,540 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 251.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $47,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SPPI opened at $3.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $358.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.06. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.47.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPPI. BidaskClub raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

In related news, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 15,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $50,631.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 262,986 shares in the company, valued at $844,185.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 45,445 shares of company stock valued at $133,528 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

