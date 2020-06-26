Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 240,717 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 82.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 240,717 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 904.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OC stock opened at $54.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.26. Owens Corning has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $68.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $61.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Owens Corning from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

