Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 35.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,835 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,409,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,975,000 after buying an additional 234,919 shares during the period. INCA Investments LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 2,953,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,713 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,930,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,339,000 after acquiring an additional 68,354 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,238 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 697,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 225,145 shares during the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

BSAC opened at $16.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.58. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $30.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BSAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.