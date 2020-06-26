Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 90,076 Shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,076 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Trupanion worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 223.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

Shares of TRUP opened at $41.36 on Friday. Trupanion Inc has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $42.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -827.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $111.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trupanion Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $103,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $302,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,574,956.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,679. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

