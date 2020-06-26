Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $76.87 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 487,388 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.7% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $76,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after buying an additional 47,658,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287,700 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,451,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,507 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Argus raised their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $200.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.93 and a 200-day moving average of $169.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,519.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $203.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.