NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in NOW were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in NOW by 672.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of NOW by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 16.5% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 17,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

DNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of NOW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NOW from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of NOW in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.42. NOW Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). NOW had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NOW Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

