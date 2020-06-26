Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires Shares of 19,221 Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,221 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,743 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 340,062 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,770 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SAND opened at $9.04 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $9.50.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.60 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.94.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.