Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 1,753 Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Luminex worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMNX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Luminex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Luminex by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Luminex in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Luminex by 30.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminex alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on LMNX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

In related news, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 79,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,047,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 55,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,721,765.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 550,189 shares in the company, valued at $17,066,862.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 296,254 shares of company stock worth $9,133,039 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNX opened at $29.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.52 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average is $27.12. Luminex Co. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is -171.43%.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.