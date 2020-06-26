Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $974,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,323,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,946,000 after purchasing an additional 215,937 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,243,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,456,000 after buying an additional 37,451 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,088,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,155,000 after acquiring an additional 16,931 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.0% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 962,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,462,000 after acquiring an additional 337,559 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,646,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

EFG stock opened at $83.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.42. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.