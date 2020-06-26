287,704 Shares in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 287,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.16% of ImmunoGen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 7,911.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $774.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.31. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $7.07.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

IMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

