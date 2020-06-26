Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 73.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,902 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 281,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,750,000 after purchasing an additional 76,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,718,000 after buying an additional 111,902 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,221,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WLTW shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $232.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.57.

WLTW stock opened at $199.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.21. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $220.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Willis Towers Watson Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

