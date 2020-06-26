Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 410 Shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

CENT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

CENT opened at $34.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average of $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.33. Central Garden & Pet Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $703.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.21 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 12,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $409,051.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,841.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Colligan sold 10,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $321,721.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,503.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,893 shares of company stock valued at $901,993. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.