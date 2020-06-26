Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Position Lifted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 22.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CORT. BidaskClub upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $471,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $16.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.15. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.01 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.