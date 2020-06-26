Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 32,841 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,841 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Rambus were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMBS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter worth $9,298,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Rambus by 28.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 23.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $60,748.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,423.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 5,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $82,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,636 shares of company stock valued at $193,287 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Rambus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Rambus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.05.

Rambus stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $63.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

