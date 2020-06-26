Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 663,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,716 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $13,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FormFactor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,880,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,683,000 after buying an additional 110,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,996,000 after acquiring an additional 52,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,648,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 991,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 519,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 5,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $127,110.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,161.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,111 shares of company stock worth $996,991 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.96. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $30.99.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $160.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

