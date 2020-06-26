Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 292,910 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.7% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $74,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Seven Post Investment Office LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $364.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,560.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $372.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.74.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

