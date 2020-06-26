Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stock Position in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,241,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,758 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 3.39% of Five Prime Therapeutics worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 10,788 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 361,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 240,056 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,783,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,833 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 449,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 311,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FPRX opened at $6.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 7.82. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $6.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.10. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 679.63% and a negative return on equity of 72.79%. The business had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FPRX shares. Wedbush raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 293,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $1,203,706.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

