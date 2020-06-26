Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 32,153 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,153 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 12,371.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,955,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,798 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,209,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,231,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $13,572,000. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth about $5,768,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In related news, Chairman William S. Boyd bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,607,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $230,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,586,438.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BYD opened at $21.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.16. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $36.22.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $680.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.46 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.95%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Union Gaming Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.