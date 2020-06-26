Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 66,427 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,766,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,427 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.23% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $23,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 11,558.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

KW opened at $15.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.23. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $23.50.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 40.99%. The business had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.21%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

