Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $11.97 Million Stock Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,948,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,611 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.09% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $11,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 23,971 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,255,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.35. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $40.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.