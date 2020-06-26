Employees Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.2% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Apple were worth $168,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Apple by 21.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Apple by 11.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,154,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,870,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,257 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.74.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $364.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $372.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.02 and a 200-day moving average of $297.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,560.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

