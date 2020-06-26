Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $194.02 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Apple were worth $194,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Seven Post Investment Office LP raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.74.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $364.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $327.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.53. The company has a market cap of $1,560.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $372.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

