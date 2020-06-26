Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Holdings in KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,992 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

KB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

KB Financial Group stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. KB Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 18.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

