Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 979,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Trustmark worth $22,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 996.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Trustmark by 43.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Trustmark by 100.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $23.56 on Friday. Trustmark Corp has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $36.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.50 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trustmark Corp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Trustmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, Director Richard H. Puckett purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,339.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

