109,377 Shares in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 109,377 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at about $4,080,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,089 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Avnet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,674,000 after acquiring an additional 13,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Avnet by 2,060.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 166,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 158,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 583,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,768,000 after purchasing an additional 201,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Maryann G. Miller sold 11,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $332,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Avnet from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Avnet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Avnet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

AVT opened at $26.95 on Friday. Avnet has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $46.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.68.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

