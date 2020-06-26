Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.49% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $23,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 22.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WABC opened at $53.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.68. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $69.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.36.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 37.60%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WABC. BidaskClub cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Maxim Group raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

