Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,225,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.28% of Simply Good Foods worth $23,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,248,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,550,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,866,000 after buying an additional 636,066 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,023,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,968,000 after buying an additional 1,178,780 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2,613.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,936,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,185 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.98. Simply Good Foods Co has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $31.34.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.22 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director James M. Kilts acquired 32,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $538,640.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 840,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,933,696.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,064. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 143,149 shares of company stock worth $2,468,522 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

