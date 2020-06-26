Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $24,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

AXSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $76.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.57. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $109.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.32 and its 200-day moving average is $79.10.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.28). As a group, analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.