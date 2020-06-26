Geode Capital Management LLC Has $22.70 Million Position in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Quaker Chemical worth $22,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,263,000 after purchasing an additional 36,532 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 290,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,835,000 after buying an additional 28,694 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 260,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,920,000 after buying an additional 71,343 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 246,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,511,000 after buying an additional 16,218 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $23,374,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KWR opened at $175.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -473.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 12-month low of $108.14 and a 12-month high of $207.74.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.28. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

In other news, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $135,618.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $887,546.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hungary Holding Korlatolt Gulf purchased 3,404,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.58 per share, for a total transaction of $458,171,284.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 869,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,017,040.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,975,718. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KWR. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Quaker Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.75.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

