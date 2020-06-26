TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Trading Down 6% on Insider Selling

Shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) traded down 6% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $17.73 and last traded at $18.22, 1,909,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 2,212,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.38.

Specifically, Director William James Kennedy sold 7,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $141,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGTX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.45.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,937.74% and a negative net margin of 124,230.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,494,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,387,000 after buying an additional 89,348 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 32.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 54.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 12,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.88% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

