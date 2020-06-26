Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys Shares of 10,641 Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,237,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,274,000 after buying an additional 14,897 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 988,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,446,000 after buying an additional 91,768 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 837,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,098,000 after buying an additional 54,764 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,802,000 after buying an additional 12,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,625,000 after buying an additional 44,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $302,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,184,240.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $227,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $870,590. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $114.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.20 and a fifty-two week high of $138.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.74.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.77 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 23.10%. Primerica’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.98%.

PRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

