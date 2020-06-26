77,419 Shares in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 77,419 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 258,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSTG opened at $16.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average is $15.76. Pure Storage Inc has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $367.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.36 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSTG. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.18.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 14,037 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $252,946.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,990.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

