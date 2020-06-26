Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 3,861 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,918 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $1,108,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1,968.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its holdings in Visa by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 93,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.15.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $193.98 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $384.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

