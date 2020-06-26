Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 14,535 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 72.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,535 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 127,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 202,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,196,000 after acquiring an additional 90,558 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 10,154.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 335,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,314,000 after acquiring an additional 331,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $257.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.67. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $301.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.54 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 107.18% and a net margin of 78.42%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Julie Tay sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $812,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,322. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.09, for a total transaction of $539,791.14. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,246 shares in the company, valued at $286,692.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,716 shares of company stock worth $6,241,054. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

