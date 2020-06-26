Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,741 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of AutoNation worth $23,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AN. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,419,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,308,000 after buying an additional 12,844 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,924,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AN. Cfra cut their price objective on AutoNation from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

AN stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average of $40.51. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

