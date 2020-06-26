Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,699,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 624,932 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.13% of New Residential Investment worth $23,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Andrew Sloves bought 3,600 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $26,712.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,553.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.84. New Residential Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 67.84%. The firm had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 9.22%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NRZ. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on New Residential Investment from $17.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet cut New Residential Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.