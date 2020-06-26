Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,263,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $23,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEL. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 296,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth about $1,345,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 18.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 148,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 23,503 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 79.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 48,291 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

AEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.71.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $22.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $34.16.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $573.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.99 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 15.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 10,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $192,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $673,137. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.