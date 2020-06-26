Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 48,835 Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,039,741 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,835 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIC were worth $23,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the 4th quarter worth about $43,552,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,629,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in NIC by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,308,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,242,000 after purchasing an additional 426,501 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NIC by 782.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 291,546 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in NIC by 22.9% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,459,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,580,000 after purchasing an additional 271,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get NIC alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on EGOV. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Barrington Research raised their price target on NIC from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Sidoti started coverage on NIC in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on NIC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ EGOV opened at $22.62 on Friday. NIC Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. NIC had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NIC Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

In other NIC news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $46,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,630.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV).

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.