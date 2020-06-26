Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Position in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Michaels Companies were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 31.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in Michaels Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Michaels Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Michaels Companies by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

MIK stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. Michaels Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $799.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 3.59%. Michaels Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Michaels Companies Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MIK. Guggenheim downgraded Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Michaels Companies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

