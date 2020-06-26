Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 68,043 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.38% of NetScout Systems worth $24,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 13.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NetScout Systems by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $24.03 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,201.50, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.47.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTCT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on NetScout Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $283,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,703.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $155,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

