Geode Capital Management LLC Has $24.08 Million Position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,187 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $24,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,588,000 after buying an additional 183,072 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $37,422,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $79.60 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.40 and its 200-day moving average is $89.04.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $0.08. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.51% and a negative net margin of 127.53%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.39.

In other news, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 595,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $50,385,898.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 595,817 shares of company stock worth $50,405,516. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

