Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 43,688 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,058,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,688 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.17% of Webster Financial worth $24,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 149,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Webster Financial by 1,217.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 238,950 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,644,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,555,000 after acquiring an additional 110,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Flynn purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,511.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William L. Atwell purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.57 per share, for a total transaction of $71,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,641.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $562,925 in the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WBS opened at $28.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.69. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $54.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $304.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.50 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

