Geode Capital Management LLC Has $24.17 Million Holdings in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,617,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Envista worth $24,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Envista by 2,654.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Envista by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.

NVST stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.21. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $547.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.07 million. Envista’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $19.50) on shares of Envista in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

