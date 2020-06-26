Geode Capital Management LLC Has $24.17 Million Holdings in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,617,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Envista worth $24,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Envista by 2,654.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Envista by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.

NVST stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.21. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $547.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.07 million. Envista’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $19.50) on shares of Envista in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Envista (NASDAQ:NVST)

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

TG Therapeutics Trading Down 6% on Insider Selling
TG Therapeutics Trading Down 6% on Insider Selling
Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys Shares of 10,641 Primerica, Inc.
Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys Shares of 10,641 Primerica, Inc.
77,419 Shares in Pure Storage Inc Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.
77,419 Shares in Pure Storage Inc Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.
Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 3,861 Shares of Visa Inc
Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 3,861 Shares of Visa Inc
Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 14,535 Shares of Align Technology, Inc.
Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 14,535 Shares of Align Technology, Inc.
Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc.
Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report