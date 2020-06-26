Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,613 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.20% of SITE Centers worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in SITE Centers by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 144,480 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SITE Centers by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,688,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,637,000 after acquiring an additional 51,887 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in SITE Centers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in SITE Centers by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 25,720 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on SITC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James cut shares of SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Dawn M. Sweeney acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

