17,991 Shares in Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,479,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 510.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 515,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 430,644 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,823,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,569,000 after buying an additional 309,398 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 493,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 77,987 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SOHU. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $9.38 on Friday. Sohu.com Ltd – has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $361.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The information services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sohu.com Ltd – will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Sohu.com Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

