Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires Shares of 12,162 Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Regis by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 15,776 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regis during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Regis by 10.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Regis by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 82,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Regis by 24.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RGS opened at $8.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $310.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.66. Regis Co. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.20.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $153.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.00 million. Regis had a positive return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regis Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Regis from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Regis from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.69.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

