Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.22% of BayCom worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCML. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in BayCom during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BayCom by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BayCom by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 21,945 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BayCom by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BayCom by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BayCom stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. BayCom Corp has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $24.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average is $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $160.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.88.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $22.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BayCom Corp will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCML. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded BayCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley dropped their price target on BayCom from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott dropped their price target on BayCom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. BayCom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

In related news, Chairman Lloyd W. Jr. Kendall bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.13 per share, with a total value of $151,300.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,200 shares of company stock worth $202,779. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

